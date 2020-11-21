Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

IFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE IFS opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

