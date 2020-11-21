Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.63.

INSE opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.72. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.