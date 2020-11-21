Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 21st

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by 147.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.