Insperity, Inc. (NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on December 21st

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th.
Insperity has raised its dividend by 147.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Insperity stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78.
In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
See Also: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.