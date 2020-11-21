Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14.
Several research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
