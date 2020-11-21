Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells 1,818 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Z opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

