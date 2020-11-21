Insider Selling: Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE) Insider Sells £10,000,000 in Stock

Luceco plc (LUCE.L) (LON:LUCE) insider Giles Brand sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £10,000,000 ($13,065,064.02).

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. Luceco plc has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.87. The company has a market cap of $322.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

Get Luceco plc (LUCE.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Luceco plc (LUCE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Luceco plc (LUCE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Luceco plc (LUCE.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

About Luceco plc (LUCE.L)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco plc (LUCE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco plc (LUCE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.