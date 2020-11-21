Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $133,660.06 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HMN opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 125.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.