Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $133,660.06 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $133,660.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HMN opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.54. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HMN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.
