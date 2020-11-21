Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$143,010.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.34, for a total transaction of C$143,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,103,507.68.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Moor sold 5,700 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.91, for a total transaction of C$540,987.00.

TSE EQB opened at C$95.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$44.57 and a 1 year high of C$115.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$84.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

