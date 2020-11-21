Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,540 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,714,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 137,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,026,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 390,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 94,726 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

