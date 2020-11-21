Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Sells 45,694 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) COO Yueh-Se Ho sold 45,694 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $982,421.00.

Yueh-Se Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Yueh-Se Ho sold 623 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $13,394.50.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.03 million, a P/E ratio of 360.33 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after buying an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 60.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 805,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 36.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

