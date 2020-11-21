Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $439,650.00.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a PE ratio of -12.48. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

