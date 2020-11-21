Insider Buying: Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Insider Purchases £10,200 in Stock

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) insider Michael Butler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 99.95 ($1.31) on Friday. Synectics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.10. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.88.

Synectics plc (SNX.L) Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Systems; and Integration & Managed Services. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its proprietary technology to customers with complex security requirements primarily in oil and gas operations, gaming, transport and infrastructure, high security, and public space applications.

