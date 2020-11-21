Insider Buying: Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) Insider Purchases £10,200 in Stock

Synectics plc (SNX.L) (LON:SNX) insider Michael Butler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).
Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 99.95 ($1.31) on Friday. Synectics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.10. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.88.
Synectics plc (SNX.L) Company Profile
