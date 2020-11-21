Insider Buying: Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Purchases 1,751 Shares of Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Deborah Diaz acquired 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $20,399.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deborah Diaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Deborah Diaz acquired 1,964 shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $19,914.96.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $268.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts predict that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 265,699 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 127,183 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

