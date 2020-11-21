Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.45 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

