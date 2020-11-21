Independent Research Reiterates €43.00 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI)

Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DWNI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.76 ($51.48).

DWNI opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.08. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

