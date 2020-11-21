Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $57.47 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 306,037 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

