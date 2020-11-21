Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James downgraded Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

