Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $55,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

