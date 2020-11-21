Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NARI opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $84.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $1,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

