Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) vs. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Critical Analysis

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Oil and Phillips 66’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil $25.73 billion 0.49 $1.66 billion $1.66 10.39 Phillips 66 $109.56 billion 0.25 $3.08 billion $8.05 7.65

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Imperial Oil has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Imperial Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phillips 66 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and Phillips 66’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil -1.70% -0.77% -0.45% Phillips 66 -1.32% 8.76% 3.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Imperial Oil and Phillips 66, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 1 6 0 0 1.86 Phillips 66 0 1 15 0 2.94

Imperial Oil presently has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. Phillips 66 has a consensus price target of $70.38, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Imperial Oil’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Imperial Oil is more favorable than Phillips 66.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Phillips 66 pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Imperial Oil pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Phillips 66 pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Imperial Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Phillips 66 has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Phillips 66 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats Imperial Oil on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. It also transports crude oil to refineries by contracted pipelines, common carrier pipelines, and rail; maintains a distribution system to move petroleum products to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates fuel terminals, natural gas liquids, and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario. In addition, this segment markets and supplies petroleum products to motoring public through approximately 2,300 Esso and Mobil-branded sites. Further, it sells petroleum products, including fuel, asphalt, and lubricants for industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving the agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded fuel and lubricant resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, such as benzene, aromatic, and aliphatic solvents; plasticizer intermediates; and polyethylene resins. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

