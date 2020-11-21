Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ci Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after buying an additional 1,291,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after buying an additional 1,226,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $26,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

