Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0230

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $17.48 million and $943,093.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit, Indodax, Bittrex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, STEX, Coinbit, Upbit, Bittrex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.