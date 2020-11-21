IDEX Price Tops $0.0429 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. IDEX has a total market cap of $23.06 million and $405,673.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00094261 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00359897 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,123,329 tokens. IDEX's official website is idex.market . IDEX's official Twitter account is @

The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex .

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

