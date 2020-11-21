IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,226,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,940 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,915,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,745 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.