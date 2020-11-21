Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of -93.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn ($0.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,269.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.10. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 202,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.32 per share, with a total value of $10,000,024.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEP. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

