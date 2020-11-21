Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in October

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

