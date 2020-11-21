HyperQuant (HQT) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $62,613.22 and $2,159.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00028516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00156960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00942949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00234805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00094573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00359704 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001480 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.