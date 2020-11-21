HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.18. HUYA has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HUYA by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

