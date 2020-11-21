Hush 24-Hour Volume Tops $201,678.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Hush has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $488,159.31 and $201,678.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00352568 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00050225 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,359,405 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

