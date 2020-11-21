Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Energy PLC is involved in the exploration of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. Hurricane Energy PLC is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hurricane Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Investec lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hurricane Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Hurricane Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HRCXF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

