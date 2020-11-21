HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMSVF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HomeServe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HMSVF stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.