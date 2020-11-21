Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of HFBL opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

