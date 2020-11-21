Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 130.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

