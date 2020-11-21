Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays boosted their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

HMLP opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. Research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

