Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.51.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

