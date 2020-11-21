Helium (HNT) Price Hits $1.86

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00009997 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market cap of $104.86 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded up 76.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,335,947 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

