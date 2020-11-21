HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Medici Sells 10,148 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HealthEquity stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.10, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after buying an additional 780,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.