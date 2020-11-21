Head to Head Survey: Sierra Metals (SMTS) vs. Its Rivals

Sierra Metals (NYSE: SMTS) is one of 99 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sierra Metals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million $4.43 million 23.50 Sierra Metals Competitors $5.05 billion $629.01 million -4.13

Sierra Metals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Metals. Sierra Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% Sierra Metals Competitors -67.11% 1.12% -0.69%

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Metals’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Metals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sierra Metals Competitors 652 1876 1976 106 2.33

Sierra Metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.28%. Given Sierra Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.