Head to Head Survey: OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) versus IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OncoCyte and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% IDEXX Laboratories 19.20% 198.91% 25.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and IDEXX Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -4.16 IDEXX Laboratories $2.41 billion 16.45 $427.72 million $4.89 94.95

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEXX Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OncoCyte and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 2 0 2.67 IDEXX Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

OncoCyte currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.93%. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus price target of $395.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.78%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than IDEXX Laboratories.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats OncoCyte on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also developes DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community. The company also offers diagnostic and health-monitoring products for livestock, poultry, and dairy; products that test water for various microbiological contaminants; and point-of-care electrolytes and blood gas analyzers that are used in the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market. It markets its products through marketing, customer service, sales, and technical service groups, as well as through independent distributors and other resellers. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine.

