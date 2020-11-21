Head-To-Head Review: China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) versus Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group alerts:

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48%

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and Quotient Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.58 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -22.26

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 1 1 3 0 2.40

Quotient Technology has a consensus target price of $9.32, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc., a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos. Its target market comprises network providers offering Internet access to individual and business viewers; and Internet service providers, multiple system operators, and higher education venues with a fixed end-user base to airports, convention centers, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues. The company also operates EducationShift, which focuses on developments in journalism education and MetricShift, which provides content on metrics and analytics and measures impact through original reporting, aggregation, and audience engagement and community. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through resellers. The company was formerly known as MediaShift, Inc. China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Oceanside, New York.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.