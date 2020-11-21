Head to Head Contrast: Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) versus Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Planet Group and Valero Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy $108.32 billion 0.19 $2.42 billion $5.70 8.92

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Green Planet Group and Valero Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Valero Energy 1 2 13 0 2.75

Valero Energy has a consensus price target of $65.36, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Valero Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and Valero Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A Valero Energy 1.22% 5.30% 2.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valero Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valero Energy has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Green Planet Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.15 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,000 outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 14 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. Further, it owns and operates a plant that processes animal fats, used cooking oils, and other vegetable oils into renewable diesel. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

