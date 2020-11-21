Head-To-Head Comparison: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) & Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) and Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Friedman Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gerdau pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gerdau has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Friedman Industries has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Gerdau and Friedman Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $9.63 billion 0.71 $305.03 million $0.18 22.11 Friedman Industries $142.10 million 0.30 -$5.25 million N/A N/A

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Friedman Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gerdau and Friedman Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 1 2 4 0 2.43 Friedman Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Gerdau shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Friedman Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Friedman Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Gerdau has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friedman Industries has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gerdau and Friedman Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau 11.05% 14.15% 6.96% Friedman Industries -5.06% -4.20% -3.65%

Summary

Gerdau beats Friedman Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau S.A. provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps. It also produces special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and others markets. In addition, the company offers flat products, including hot rolled coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products, as well as mines and produces iron ore. It sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Gerdau S.A. is a subsidiary of MetalÃºrgica Gerdau S.A.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils. This segment offers its coil products and processing services primarily to steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products, such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts, and other fabricated steel products through its own sales force. The Tubular segment manufactures line and oil country pipes, as well as pipes for structural applications. This segment sells its tubular products principally to steel and pipe distributors through its own sales force. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Longview, Texas.

