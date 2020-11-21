Head-To-Head Comparison: Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Entergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entergy $10.88 billion 2.01 $1.26 billion $5.40 20.18

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A N/A Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 10.48, meaning that its stock price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aqua Power Systems and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 4 11 0 2.73

Entergy has a consensus target price of $117.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Summary

Entergy beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars. The company provides its products using realistic magnesium air fuel system technology, which causes electricity to be generated from the chemical reaction of the combination of magnesium and oxygen, as well as a saltwater electrolyte. It also develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies. It primarily serves emergency preparedness and disaster relief, outdoor recreation, industry, military, marine, and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as NC Solar, Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in July 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

