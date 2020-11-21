Head to Head Analysis: Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) vs. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.21 $59.20 million $3.10 9.83

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brunswick Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.54%. Given Bryn Mawr Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bryn Mawr Bank is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Brunswick Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposit; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgage, small business, and commercial construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

