Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.21 ($30.84).

ETR:JEN opened at €25.90 ($30.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.32. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €27.52 ($32.38).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

