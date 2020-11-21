Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Argus

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target raised by Argus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.57.

HOG opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $29,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

