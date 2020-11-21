Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $99.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

