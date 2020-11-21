Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford Purchases 58,500 Shares of Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) CEO Michael Anthony Crawford acquired 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 812,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOFV opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

