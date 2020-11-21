GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSX opened at $65.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.30 and a beta of -0.13.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $43.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

