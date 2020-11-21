Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $185.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Group 1 Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.25.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $120.89 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.14.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,707 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

