Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $930,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,563.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GO stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.50 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

